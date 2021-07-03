



We raised N140bn to fight proliferation of poor quality fertilizers in our markets — FEPSAN

Piqued by the proliferation of poor quality fertilizers in our markets, the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), has said they raised N140bn to enable genuine blenders to procure raw materials for fertilizer production for the 2021 farming season. This was contained in a statement issued by the FEPSAN’s Executive Secretary Mr. Gideon […]

