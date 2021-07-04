



Tribune Online

2023: No going back on producing next governor ― Kwara North Forum

Constituents of the Kwara North senatorial district, under the aegis of the Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum, have said that there is no going back on the agitation of the area to produce the next governor in 2023. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, after a peace meeting with the leaders of the […]

2023: No going back on producing next governor ― Kwara North Forum

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune