Bandits kidnap five staff of National Tuberculosis Centre, two others in Zaria 

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
Bandits kidnap five staff of National Tuberculosis Centre, two others in Zaria 

IMG 20210704 WA0013

At least five staff of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria and two other persons have been kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Sunday.  Eyewitnesses told the Nigerian Tribune that the bandits who came in large numbers stormed the quarters around 12.30 am.  According to sources, they stormed the staff quarters […]

Bandits kidnap five staff of National Tuberculosis Centre, two others in Zaria 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR