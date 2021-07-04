



Bandits kidnap five staff of National Tuberculosis Centre, two others in Zaria

At least five staff of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria and two other persons have been kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Sunday. Eyewitnesses told the Nigerian Tribune that the bandits who came in large numbers stormed the quarters around 12.30 am. According to sources, they stormed the staff quarters […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune