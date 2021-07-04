



Tribune Online

Bauchi Chief Judge inaugurates new NBA executives, calls for synergy between bar, bench

The newly elected leadership of the Bauchi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was on Saturday inaugurated with a call on the executives to carry all the members along in the affairs of the association for the overall success of its tenure. While inaugurating the new leadership, Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu […]

Bauchi Chief Judge inaugurates new NBA executives, calls for synergy between bar, bench

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune