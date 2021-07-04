



Caramel Plugg becomes Manorpok’s first brand ambassador

Popular social media influencer, Ogechi Ukonu, also known as Caramel Plugg, has just been signed by one of Nigeria’s fastest growing real estate and asset management company – Manorpok, as its newest brand ambassador. The company revealed the deal in a statement released from its headquarters in Abuja, saying Caramel Plugg’s strides in the showbiz […]

