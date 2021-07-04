FIDA cries out over rising incidents of armed banditry, kidnappings in Niger

By
Headliners
-
15


Tribune Online
FIDA cries out over rising incidents of armed banditry, kidnappings in Niger

FIDA Bauchi engages women, FIDA, Oyo, rape victims, oyo fida, violence against women law

Niger State branch of the International  Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has cried out over the rising spate of armed banditry and kidnapping activities in the state and called on the government and security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities. They stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen at the weekend by the Public Relations […]

FIDA cries out over rising incidents of armed banditry, kidnappings in Niger
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR