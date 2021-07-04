



Lagos police parade 49 suspects over Oodua nation rally, recover arms, ammunition

Forty-nine people suspected to have participated in the Saturday Oodua Nation rally in the Ojota area of Lagos State have been arrested by the police in the state. The suspects were, on Sunday, paraded by the state commissioner of police Hakeem Odumosu, who also said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested suspects. […]

