Tribune Online

Ogun postpones 2021 Investment Summit

The 2021 Investment Summit earlier planned by the Ogun State Government to hold between July 13-14th, has been postponed. The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, announced the postponement in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in Abeokuta, that the new date for the Summit would be announced in due course. The […]

Ogun postpones 2021 Investment Summit

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune