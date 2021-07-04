



Oyo NSCDC intercepts truck loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS meant for diversion

The Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Thursday, impounded a blue DAF Truck loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum product belonging to Ibrolak Nigeria Limited, which was allegedly intended for diversion. The squad, stationed at Kishi in Irepodun Local Government Area impounded the truck with registration […]

