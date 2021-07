Tribune Online

Tribute to the organ grandmaster who played at Awolowo’s funeral

It’s never easy to become accomplished in life. Kayode Oni, however, became an accomplished organist, a grandmaster who was so distinguished that his name rang bells far and wide in the church music sector. Alas for him, he played his very final tune, the one inevitable to every human when he passed on to the […]

Tribute to the organ grandmaster who played at Awolowo’s funeral

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune