Who is stealing electricity prepaid meters in Delta?

Worried by the recurring stealing of prepaid meters of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) belonging to some residents of Warri, Delta State, EBENEZER ADUROKIYA gauged the mood of the consumers who alleged a connivance among BEDC officials, vigilante members and burglars. When prepaid meters were introduced at the twilight of the administration of the […]

