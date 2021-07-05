Bandits kidnap students in Kaduna secondary school

Bandits in the early hours of Monday have abducted students of Bethel Baptist School Maraban Rido of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Findings revealed that four of the abducted students have returned to the school on Monday morning.

A source who pleaded for anonymity said the bandits stormed the school around 2 am on Monday and started shooting sporadically before kidnapping the scores of students.

He said he could not confirm the number of students kidnapped but he revealed that four students had escaped and returned to the school Monday morning.

As of the time of filing this report, the police or the state government are yet to make an official statement.

Details Later…