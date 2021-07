Tribune Online

THE Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has admitted N25 billion bond issued by Coronation Merchant Bank. The N25 billion Coronation Merchant Bank paper was sold to investors under the company’s N100 billion bond issuance programme. It has a tenor of five years and a coupon rate of 6.25 per cent. With this issuance, NGX has supported […]

