



Tribune Online

Declare Oyo LG election, swearing-in of chairmen illegal, Oyo APC asks court

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter has filed a suit asking the High Court to declare the May 22 and May 26 local government elections in the state and subsequent swearing-in of Chairmen, councillors as illegal, unlawful, in breach of the rule of law, unconstitutional and void. In the suit number, M/272/2021, sighted […]

Declare Oyo LG election, swearing-in of chairmen illegal, Oyo APC asks court

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune