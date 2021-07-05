Declare Oyo LG election, swearing-in of chairmen illegal, Oyo APC asks court

Declare Oyo LG election, swearing-in of chairmen illegal, Oyo APC asks court

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter has filed a suit asking the High Court to declare the May 22 and May 26 local government elections in the state and subsequent swearing-in of Chairmen, councillors as illegal, unlawful, in breach of the rule of law, unconstitutional and void.  In the suit number, M/272/2021, sighted […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

