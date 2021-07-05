Tribune Online
El-Rufai condemns kidnapping of Baptist school students
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned Monday’s kidnapping of an unspecified number of students from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the governor described the development as unfortunate and an untold evil to humanity and […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune