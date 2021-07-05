



H1: NGX ASI shed 5.87 per cent as investors lost N1.297trn

Despite been named the best-performing stock market among the 93 other equity indexes across the world in the year 2020, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), now Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), over there past six months has shed 5.87 per cent. The positive sentiments that pervaded the equities market in the second half of 2020 extended […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune