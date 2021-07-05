Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption agency boss

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption agency boss

Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption, Lockdown, Kano, assembly, kano loan, Kano N52bn supplementary bill

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the state anti-corruption czar, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, for one month over an alleged refusal to accept a transferred accountant to his office from the Kano Accountant General office. The posted Chief Accountant was rejected and was even served with a rejection letter in that respect. This necessitated […]

Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption agency boss
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR