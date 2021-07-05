



Tribune Online

NDIC to partner BPSR in enhancing innovation in service delivery

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Bello Hassan has assured the readiness of the Corporation to partner with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) towards enhancing innovation in the delivery of services to depositors and its other stakeholders. The MD/CE made this disclosure while receiving the Director-General […]

NDIC to partner BPSR in enhancing innovation in service delivery

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune