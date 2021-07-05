OBJ denies forming new political party ahead of 2023 elections

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
OBJ denies forming new political party ahead of 2023 elections

OBJ denies forming new political, Nigeria, Buhari, Obasanjo, Obasanjo, Death

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied rumour going the round that he has founded a new political party ahead of the 2023 general elections. Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the report published by a national newspaper (not Nigerian Tribune), said the former president is […]

OBJ denies forming new political party ahead of 2023 elections
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR