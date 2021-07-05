



Tribune Online

OBJ denies forming new political party ahead of 2023 elections

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied rumour going the round that he has founded a new political party ahead of the 2023 general elections. Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the report published by a national newspaper (not Nigerian Tribune), said the former president is […]

OBJ denies forming new political party ahead of 2023 elections

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune