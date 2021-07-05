



Ogunwuyi replaces Ilaka as Oyo Chief of Staff

Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced Mr Segun Ogunwuyi as his Chief of Staff. Until his appointment, Ogunwuyi was Director-General, Oyo State Investment and Public and Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA). Ogunwuyi replaces Bisi Ilaka who was relieved of his appointment, last week. A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs […]

