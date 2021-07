Tribune Online

The cats in Igboho’s house

IT was in Hubert Ogunde’s ‘Jayesinmi’ that we last saw witches transforming into cats – black cat, red cat. I never knew witchery and witchcraft have found their way into the curricula of our security academies until the recent Igboho night experience. Media reports said Sunday Igboho had cats as pets and those were victims […]

The cats in Igboho’s house

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune