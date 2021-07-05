



Tribune Online

Widows, orphans of soldiers in Niger receive succour from NAOWA

Some 25 widows and other bereaved families of some soldiers who died while defending the territorial integrity of the country may now heave a sigh of relief, following the donation of some food items, clothing materials and unspecified sums of money by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) at the Military Cantonment, in Minna, […]

Widows, orphans of soldiers in Niger receive succour from NAOWA

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune