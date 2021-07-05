



Tribune Online

Yoruba nation rally: My daughter got a salesgirl job two months ago, says mother of victim

MOTHER of Jumoke, who lost her life during Saturday’s Yoruba nation rally in Lagos State, Mrs Ifeoluwa Adeeko, has said that the deceased was 25 years and not 14 as being speculated in the media, just as she said she got the sales job two months ago. Mrs Adeeko, who claimed to be a street […]

Yoruba nation rally: My daughter got a salesgirl job two months ago, says mother of victim

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune