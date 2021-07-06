



Bandits kidnap 140 students in Kaduna, police rescue 26, govt closes 13 schools

THE school authorities of Bethel Baptist High School, Kajuma, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have said 140 students were abducted in the school in the early hours of Monday by bandits. Speaking on behalf of the school, a teacher, Mr Emmanuel Paul, said the bandits stormed the school between the hours of […]

