



Tribune Online

Buhari commissions 1.5MWs micro-grid system for two ministries

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned a 1.5MegaWatts solar power project for the Ministry of Works and Housing as well the Ministry of Environment. He said the project, which is the largest solar project for a public building in Africa, will enable the reduction of carbon emissions. While virtually commissioning the project, Buhari who spoke […]

Buhari commissions 1.5MWs micro-grid system for two ministries

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune