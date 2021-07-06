Buhari commissions 1.5MWs micro-grid system for two ministries

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned a 1.5MegaWatts solar power project for the Ministry of Works and Housing as well the Ministry of Environment. He said the project, which is the largest solar project for a public building in Africa, will enable the reduction of carbon emissions. While virtually commissioning the project, Buhari who spoke […]

