Defend yourself against further attacks, DCP tells Ebonyi police

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, who coordinates operations of the police mobile force across the South East, has advised policemen to defend themselves against further attacks and killings in the zone by unknown gunmen. Adeoye made the call at police headquarters, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Tuesday while addressing special mobile policemen […]

