



Tribune Online

Gov Ishaku seeks North-East governor’s collaboration on Mambilla power project

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Tuesday called on to the governors of the North-East region of the country to be proactive in supporting the actualization of the Mambilla Hydro Electric power dam project for the benefit of the subregion and the nation. Ishaku disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 5th meeting of the […]

Gov Ishaku seeks North-East governor’s collaboration on Mambilla power project

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune