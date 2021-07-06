



Insurance firm moves to cover tricycle operators in Abia

Tricycle operators in Abia state will now be insured against unforeseen circumstances. This gesture was courtesy of Universal Insurance Plc, Nigeria, UIPN, to cover involvements in road mishaps with benefits between N25,000.00 and N250,000.00 yearly and other monetary assistance. Sensitizing the drivers over the Keke Personal Assurance Safety Scheme, KEKE PASS, the Managing Director/Chief Executive […]

