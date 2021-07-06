



Tribune Online

LG system: NULGE, NUT, CSOs, NASS hold consultative/dialogue session on constitution amendment

The Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), organized a one-day consultative/dialogue forum for stakeholders to have discussions on how to strengthen local governance for effective service delivery in line with the ongoing constitutional amendment exercise. The dialogue is geared towards addressing some of the challenges […]

LG system: NULGE, NUT, CSOs, NASS hold consultative/dialogue session on constitution amendment

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune