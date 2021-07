Tribune Online

NLC rejects planned sale of TCN

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the alleged planned sale of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and warned against what it described as behind the scene manoeuvrings of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in the process. The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the BPE had become synonymous with an unending […]

NLC rejects planned sale of TCN

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune