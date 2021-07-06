



PIB: We are happy NNPC will now be run transparently under your watch, Group tells Sylva

A group under the aegis of South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva over the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill. The SELF in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, by its national coordinator Comrade Benjamin Kolowei, attributed the good working relationship between the Petroleum […]

