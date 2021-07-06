Police foil cult initiation ceremony, arrest 28 suspected cultists in Delta

Police foil cult initiation ceremony, arrest 28 suspected cultists in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command arrested 28 cult suspects and eight robbery suspects across the state between July 2 and July 4. The cult suspects were swooped on by the operatives on July 3 at a forest in Ogume, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state. Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

