We’re yet to receive report on Electoral Act ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, dismissed the media reports that the lawmakers have removed electronic transfer of election results from the Electoral Act amendment bill due for passage soon.

The Speaker was responding to an observation by a member during the Plenary session that his constituents have been calling him to demand why the lawmakers would refuse electronic transfer of election results despite popular demands for the adoption of the device during future elections in the country.

The Speaker who said he has made it a habit not to respond to every media report insisted that the Committee saddled with the responsibility of working on the…