Zamfara gov reinstates eight sacked special advisers

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has reinstated eight special advisers who were earlier relieved of their appointments. This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs. Those reinstated were Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters. […]

