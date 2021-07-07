



Dollar bribery video: Court orders Ganduje to pay N800,000 to publisher Ja’afar Ja’afar

A Kano State High Court on Wednesday ordered the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to pay the sum of N800,000 to the Publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar, as cost for expenses incurred in the court case of the controversial dollar bribery video. The trial judge, Justice Suleiman Na-mallam, granted the sum of N400,000 […]

