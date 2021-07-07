



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Northeast govs solicit supporting agencies on sustainability

The forum of northeastern governors of Nigeria has called on the diplomatic community, partners and donor agencies supporting the region in caring for the IDP’s to activate the process of transiting from humanitarian to stabilization and durable situation within the region. This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the forum’s 5th, […]

