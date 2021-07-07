NGX: Equities investors earn N53.4bn as bullish trend persists

NGX: Equities investors earn N53.4bn as bullish trend persists

Positive sentiments persist at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, as the market indicator adds 0.22 per cent. At the end of trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.22 per cent to settle at 35,501.31 basis points as against an opening of 38,418.04 basis points. Consequently, the market capitalisation settled at […]

