Tribune Online

O to ge! How a people took their fate in their hands

A review of Tony Oyeyiola’s book, O tó gé: How Kwara People took their destiny in their hands by Emmanuel O. Ojo. This 212-page and 11-chapter book by Tony Oyeyiola is a latest addition to the growing literature on Nigerian government and politics. Titled, O to ge!, Enough is Enough in English translation, the book […]

O to ge! How a people took their fate in their hands

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune