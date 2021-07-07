Senate passes bill to allow FCT customary court undertake criminal trials

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill to expand the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory Customary Court to undertake the trial of criminal matters.

The bill titled: Federal Capital Territory Customary Court Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was sponsored by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said the primary objective of the bill was to amend the Federal Capital Territory Customary Court Act, 2007.

According to the lawmaker, the bill when signed into law by the President…