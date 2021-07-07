Suspected herdsmen kill village head, two others in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani, on Tuesday night, killed the (Mai-Angwan Tiv), in Kundi district, Zaki Terzungwe Anjua and two others in a night attack in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. The deceased who had just returned from IDPs camp in Bali following the directive of Governor Darius Ishaku that all displaced persons […]

