SWAT operatives arrest four armed robbery gang members in Bayelsa

SWAT operatives, Bayelsa State Command, yesterday, on a tip-off stormed a criminal hideout at Ebisam Road, Yenagoa, arresting four suspected armed robbery gang members, who were planning an operation. The suspects namely Prefateyah Francis, 30-year-old, Job Molo Edward 41-year-old, Barine Nwinee, 41-years-old and Edho Kingsley, 44-years-old, all male, were caught while planning to launch an […]

