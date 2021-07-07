USAID launches $64M child health services for 450,000 vulnerable, orphans to HIV

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it has launched four activities under five-year, worth $64 million Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award (ICHSSA) which will work to protect more than 450,000 Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in a total of 10 states in Nigeria.

