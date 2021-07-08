



Tribune Online

Again, angry youths block Sabon Tasha/Kachia highway in Kaduna over kidnapping of 13

Angry youths blocked Sabon Tasha /Kachia highway over the kidnapping of 13 residents at Unguwar Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, on Wednesday night, by gunmen. The kidnapping was gathered to have happened when the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba was on official assignment in Kaduna, to interface with the police over the recent abduction […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune