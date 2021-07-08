Banking stocks sell-offs turns market negative, investors lose N37.7bn



Sentiments in the domestic bourse turned negative, as sell-offs of Tier 1 banks triggered a 0.1 per cent decline in the All-Share Index (ASI) to 38,469.87 basis points. Consequently, the Month-to-Date return moderated to +1.5 per cent, while the Year-to-Date loss increased to -4.5 per cent. Equities investors lose N37.7 billion by the end of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

