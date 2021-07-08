



Buhari seeks NASS approval for 2022-2024 MTEF, FSP

President Muhamadu Buhari has formally transmitted the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for approval. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, read the cover letter dated July 8, 2021, during Thursday plenary. The MTEF/FSP which scaled through First Reading, is expected to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune