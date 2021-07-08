



FG appoints Chancellors, Governing Councils of 42 varsities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chancellors of 42 Federal Universities across the country with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Alafin of Oyo, making the list. He has also approved the appointment of Pro-Chancellors and […]

