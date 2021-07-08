



Kano police arrest fake assistant commissioner of police

KANO State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Mohammed Aliyu, who was parading himself as an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kano. The police said the fake assistant commissioner of police confessed that he has been arrested as a fake medical doctor. According to a statement signed and issued on Wednesday by Kano police […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune