



Tribune Online

Kogi Poly expels 27 students for examination misconduct, related offences

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled 27 students for examination misconduct and other related offences. This was contained in a press statement issued by Uredo Omale (Mrs.) Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution. Among the students expelled was Adeyemi Michael Seun, with Matric Number 2019/ND/ARC/011 from the Department of […]

Kogi Poly expels 27 students for examination misconduct, related offences

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune