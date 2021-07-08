



Order police, military to rescue pastor Kayode from captors, CAN tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately order the military and the Police to rescue Rev Popoola Kayode of Calvary Baptist Church, Kurmin Mashi in Kaduna State who was abducted by some unknown gunmen, on Tuesday (July 6th, 2021). The Pastor was abducted 24 hours after the abduction […]

