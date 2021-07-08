Over 80 per cent of boat drivers are illiterates — Onikoyi

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Over 80 per cent of boat drivers are illiterates — Onikoyi

boat drivers are illiterates

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) recently signed a five-year partnership agreement with a private firm, Metropolitan Waterways Concept Limited on the training and certification of boat skippers on Lagos waterways. In this interview by TOLA ADENUBI, President/CEO of Metropolitan Waterways Concepts Ltd, Dr Lateef Adio Onikoyi, gives details of the agreement among others: What […]

Over 80 per cent of boat drivers are illiterates — Onikoyi
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR